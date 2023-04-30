Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.58

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.58 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.59). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.52), with a volume of 141,796 shares trading hands.

Carr’s Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The company has a market capitalization of £114.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,033.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.03.

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

