Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.11

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.11 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.91 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 13.64 ($0.17), with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.05.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a €0.19 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

