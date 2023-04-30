International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.59

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.59 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.84). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,774,126 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.56 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.89.

International Public Partnerships Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Public Partnerships

About International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider Julia Bond purchased 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £11,983.44 ($14,966.20). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

