Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $858.41

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.41 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($10.94). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($10.93), with a volume of 349,987 shares.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 837.67. The stock has a market cap of £993.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,286.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is -5,294.12%.
Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust
About Murray Income Trust
Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.