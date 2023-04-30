Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.94

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.94 and traded as high as C$32.02. Tucows shares last traded at C$30.20, with a volume of 67,248 shares changing hands.

Tucows Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43. The company has a market cap of C$327.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tucows Company Profile

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,621.58. Insiders have acquired 22,383 shares of company stock worth $411,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

