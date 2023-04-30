B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $482.54

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.54 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 483.30 ($6.04). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 479.70 ($5.99), with a volume of 2,711,227 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.24) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.74) to GBX 550 ($6.87) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 476.43 ($5.95).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

About B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($30,348.45). Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

