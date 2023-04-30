Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.72

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.72 and traded as high as C$24.10. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$23.95, with a volume of 10,532 shares changing hands.
PBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
