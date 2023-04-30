Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.19. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 80,642 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 652,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 511,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,188,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

