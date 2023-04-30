Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.19. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 80,642 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
