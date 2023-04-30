Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.54

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.54 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 5,785,691 shares changing hands.

Hurricane Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.24 million, a PE ratio of 380.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.54.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

