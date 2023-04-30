Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.28

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.28 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.01). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,952,956 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.54) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The stock has a market cap of £950.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.71.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

