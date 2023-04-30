UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.33

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and traded as high as $93.10. UCB shares last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

UCB Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Stories

