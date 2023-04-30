Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $688.50

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.50 ($8.60) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($8.68). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 695 ($8.68), with a volume of 104,696 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £443.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 688.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 698.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -650.41%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

