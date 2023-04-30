Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.91

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.18. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 9,659 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

