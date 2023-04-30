Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $223.46

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.46 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.83). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.81), with a volume of 941,948 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £897.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.41.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel bought 214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($617.38). Insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,904.08). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,810. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

