Country Club Bank GFN Has $758,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

