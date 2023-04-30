Country Club Bank GFN Has $743,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

