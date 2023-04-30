Country Club Bank GFN Has $739,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

