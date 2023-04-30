SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

