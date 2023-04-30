Country Club Bank GFN Has $316,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

