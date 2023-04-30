Country Club Bank GFN Has $687,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,649 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.