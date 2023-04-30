Country Club Bank GFN Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

