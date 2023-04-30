Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

