Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

