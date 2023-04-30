Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

