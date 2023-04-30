Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

