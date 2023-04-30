Country Club Bank GFN Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.75.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

