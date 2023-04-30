Country Club Bank GFN Has $401,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $82.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

