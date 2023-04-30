Country Club Bank GFN Invests $226,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.
MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
