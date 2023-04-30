Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH stock opened at $299.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

