Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.