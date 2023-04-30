TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

