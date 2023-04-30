TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GATX by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:GATX opened at $113.91 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

