TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $454.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

