TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,804,396,590,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,651,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.4 %

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Shares of TOL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

