TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 485.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 260,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,929.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 221,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

