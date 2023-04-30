NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,892 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of NetApp worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.