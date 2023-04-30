Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.