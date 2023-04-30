TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 719 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 345.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

