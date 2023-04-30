Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $29,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

