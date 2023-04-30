Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $30.41 Million Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,670,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

