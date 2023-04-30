TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,505 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $20.91 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

