Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 66,794 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Kellogg worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

