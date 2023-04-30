TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,636 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

