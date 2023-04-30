Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.87% of Virtu Financial worth $29,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

