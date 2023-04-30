TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

NYSE NTR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

