Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

