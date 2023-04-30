Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Shore Capital lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

DLG opened at GBX 171.65 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,291.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.06. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.70 ($3.29).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

