Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.31 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

