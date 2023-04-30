Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.