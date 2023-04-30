Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $137.19

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

